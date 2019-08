JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fall flavor lovers have another dish to try this year. Hormel announced a limited edition Pumpkin Spic Spam will be available this September.

No, the famously curved rectangle can won’t contain any actual pieces of pumpkin in it. But there are cinnamon, nutmeg, and other spices added to the mystery meat.

Those who dare to try it can find the cans on Walmart and Hormel’s online stores.