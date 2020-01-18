Pumps acquired to help drain lake, ease pressure on dam

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Pumps to help take some of the pressure off a dam that’s perilously close to failing are on site to help drain Oktibbeha County Lake.

The Starkville Daily News reports the pumps arrived Friday after a contract for their rental was agreed upon with Birmingham, Alabama-based Herc Rentals. The details of the contract have not been made public, but it was authorized due to an emergency proclamation the Board of Supervisors unanimously enacted Thursday in anticipation of Saturday’s forecasted rain.

According to the National Weather Service, the area near the dam could receive one-fourth of an inch of rain, though watershed from an 18-mile radius will also contribute to rising water levels at the lake.