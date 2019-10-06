‘Purple Heel Walk’ sheds light on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, every year about 10 million women and men are abused by an intimate partner in the U.S.



Eva Jones believes education, awareness, and support will decrease the number of reported violence incidents and deaths due to domestic violence.

“Some people aren’t ready to speak. Some are silent. Seems like when they leave these events we get these calls and they say I’m ready to speak to talk… I want to share my story.”

Jones says she wants to break the silence associated with domestic violence one purple shirt at a time.

Several events will be held throughout the month of October, including Purple Day on the 22nd and another awareness event at Redeemer Church, the 26th.