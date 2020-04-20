Breaking News
Purvis community working to rebuild after severe weather damage

PURVIS, Miss. (WHLT) – Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes hit the Pine Belt for a second weekend in a row, causing power outages and property damage.

In Purvis, one family survived the Sunday storms. The Lassere family lives on Harold Tucker Drive. They hunkered down and waited the storm out.

“On my property, I have about 10 trees down right now. Our home and cars didn’t take very much damage though, so God blessed us there,” said Chad Lassere.

Their home has minor damage. Lassere said his neighbors began clearing debris as early as Sunday night.

“The community came out in the middle of the night, last night in the rain was clearing the road. Trees out of road and stuff, so people could get up and go to work this morning. That is amazing community effort.”

