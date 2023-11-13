(The Hill) – Jacob Chansley, the Capitol rioter who came to be known as the “QAnon Shaman” appears to have filed paperwork indicating an interest in running for Congress in Arizona’s 8th district in 2024.

The Arizona Republic reported that a candidate statement of interest was signed by Jacob Angeli-Chansley and was filed with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office Thursday, indicating he would seek to run as a libertarian. He has also been known to go by Jacob Angeli.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), who currently represents the district, announced last month that she won’t seek reelection.

Chansley, 35, gained notoriety for his horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint that made him one of the more recognizable Capitol rioters on Jan. 6. He pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing an official proceeding and sentenced to 41 months in prison. Chansley, who grew up in Phoenix, served 27 of those months before being released to a halfway house this past March.

The AP reported that while the Constitution does not bar felons from running for Congress, Arizona law prevents them from voting in elections until they complete their sentence and have the right restored.

Chansley and his attorney did not respond for comment sought by the AP and Arizona Republic seeking comment on his political intentions.