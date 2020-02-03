Quality Counts: Mississippi top five most improved state for Chance-for-Success

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the state earned recognition as one of five most improved states in a Quality Counts report for the second time in two years. The report examines achievement in school system from pre-K through grade 12 and socioeconomic factors.

The report said Mississippi gained 6.2 points in the Chance-for-Success Index. The state improved its grade from a D+ in 2008 to a C in 2020. According to Quality Counts, key advances in family income, parental education levels, parental employment, 4th grade reading and 8th grade math contributed to Mississippi’s success.

The nationwide average is a C+ in this category, with a score of 79.2 out of 100 possible points. Mississippi earned a C, 73.9 out of 100 points.

“This evaluation of the hard work of our students, teachers and leaders prove that Mississippi is making significant progress in lifting student achievement,” said Dr. Carey Wright, superintendent of education. “We are leading the nation for gains in education because of our laser-like focus on improving opportunities for children.”