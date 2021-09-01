Quality Healthcare partners with Jobs for Jacksonians to find workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The healthcare industry is dealing with worker shortages across the country. One Mississippi home healthcare service is being hit hard by the shortage. Quality Healthcare, a Mississippi home health company, is among them.

Lindsey Myers, the owner of Quality Healthcare Owner, said, “We’re fighting the pandemic just like the rest of the healthcare workers, and now we have a massive shortage.”

Quality Healthcare treats pediatric, elderly, and disabled patients in their homes all over the state. With their staff and patients contracting COVID, the job has become increasingly dangerous.

“We still mask up, we still wear gloves, use hand sanitizer, but it is dangerous. You know they have family coming in and out, so we can’t control who the patients are around,” Myers explained.

She believes the rapid spread of COVID is one of the reasons that people are getting out of the healthcare industry. She said many nurses have been leaving Mississippi to make more money in other states.

“People have options now and with the pay being what it is, it’s just hard getting people out. A lot of our healthcare staff have gone across state lines to make more money.”

To help find more employees, Quality Healthcare teamed up with Jobs for Jacksonians for a job fair Wednesday afternoon and not many applicants showed up.

Myers said, “We used to be really really successful on job fairs, get 50-75 applicants where now we may get 10-15 at the most.”

One applicant at the job fair said she wants to get into healthcare because these workers are needed now more than ever.

Quality Healthcare is still accepting applications online and has about 20 immediate openings for some different positions, including registered nurses and certified nursing assistants.