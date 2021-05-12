Question surface after Pearl police drops off woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Police Department is receiving criticism after a video went viral that shows officers dropping off what appears to be a homeless lady in Jackson.

A man who lives near downtown Jackson recorded a video of Pearl Police Department officers dropping off a lady that he says he confirmed is homeless. Today Disability Rights Mississippi released a statement calling these actions unconscionable.

“This is unconscionable. This practice of officers moving individuals across the borders of cities instead of ensuring she received the assistance she needed is dangerous and inhumane; it is also, to put it simply, lazy. It is difficult to witness this ‘not my problem’ attitude in action from those who are tasked with protecting our communities—including the individuals living in our communities who need mental health support.”

Greg Flynn with the city of Pearl says the officers were just giving the lady a common courtesy ride to Jackson to keep her from having to Continue to walk on Highway 80.



He says they stopped and asked her where are you going and she said that she was headed to the bus station in Jackson. When asked if she needed a ride she said yes.

Flynn says the officers dropped the lady off at the former Greyhound bus station parking lot on Lamar Street in Jackson because they thought this was the bus station she needed to go to. But being unfamiliar with the capital city, the officers didn’t know the Greyhound bus station isn’t in service anymore. Flynn adds the officers didn’t know if she was homeless or not either.

Flynn says the city of Pearl doesn’t have the resources to house the homeless just organizations to provide food and clothing. “If they say I’m homeless and I need to get to a homeless shelter, we will take them directly to the homeless shelter in Jackson because that’s where they are. If there were any other places to take them, we’d love to. But, as of right now the resources available are in Jackson.