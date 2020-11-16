Questions remain after state medical examiner placed on administrative leave

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s chief medical examiner was placed on administrative leave, but officials have not said why he was suspended.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said the suspension of Dr. Mark LeVaughn is a significant setback for the state and Hinds County. Owens added he can’t make an official comment because his office may be involved in the prosecution of the case.

12 News learned LeVaughn is part of an active investigation by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s Office. They said they cannot comment on the ongoing investigation.

LeVaughn has been in charge of the State Medical Examiner’s Office for several years. The office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death for all reportable deaths requiring investigation, including homicides, accidents and unexplained deaths. Backlogs at the State Crime Lab have not been uncommon.

Leaders from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said they will not comment further on the personnel issue.

