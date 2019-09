A six-month-old baby boy is alive thanks to the quick work of a trooper and a Pearl firefighter.

Thursday afternoon, a woman came into the driver’s license office in Pearl carrying the baby, frantically looking for help. The baby was not breathing. Both the trooper and firefighter began performing CPR and then made a decision to take the baby to Merit Health.

A team stabilized the little boy and transferred him to Blair Batson Children’s Hospital.