Pinebelt group makes items to comfort those who need it most

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of quilters in the Pinebelt stitch with love in their hearts and thoughts of comfort in their minds. The ladies get together monthly, taking scraps of material to turn into gifts for sick children and the elderly.

The pieces can take anywhere from hours to days to make depending on the size. And when they are finished, they take the quilts to area nursing homes and hospitals.