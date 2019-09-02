R. Kelly drama, Beyonce “pregnancy”, Jonas Brothers surprise cancer patient, Lizzo, Kevin Hart, Fetty Wap, Lady Gaga and more

12 News’ DeAngelo Marquise covers a little entertainment news, including some of the biggest topics in the celebrity world.

Rumors have been swirling as to whether R. Kelly’s two current girlfriends will be evicted from their place at the Trump Towers. The women released a video in mid-July stating that they are currently still staying there and they are not being evicted, but that was weeks ago. And now the topic is back up for discussion. An attorney for R. Kelly says the girls are still there but are looking for a new residence in Chicago. He also says rent is paid up until August/ September. R. Kelly will be moving in with them whenever the girls decide to move if he gets out of jail. According to TMZ, the girls are raising money to get Michael Jackson’s former defense team to help him with his case.

Sunday night The Shade Room posted a video of Beyonce at the Made in America Festival being serenaded for an early birthday celebration. In the video, Queen Bey seems to have gained a few pounds and now the whole social media world says they believe she’s preggo.

Lizzo performed at the Made in America festival and let’s just say she got her life from a picture of Beyonce watching her perform.

Her caption said swipe to lose your mind!

Before performing at Hershey Stadium, the Jonas Brothers made a special visit at Penn State Children’s Hospital. Lily Jordan was supposed to see the concert, but she had chemotherapy. A request was made to Live Nation for the group to stop by before they hit the stage. Lily then asked them on social media, and the hashtag #LilySeesTheJonasBrothersChallenge2019 caught their eye. Nick, Joe, and Kevin all stopped by her hospital room.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -Kevin Hart was injured in the crash A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda which went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain. According to sources, Hart had surgery for his back and expected to recover.

Many celebs including The Rock sent out their love and get well wishes to Hart via social media.

According to TMZ, rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Sunday at the Mirage after he and one of the valets got into an altercation. Things got physical and Fetty allegedly punched a valet three times.

Serena Williams celebrates her daughter’s birthday by posting “the last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment.”