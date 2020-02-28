Rabbit hunter discovers human remains in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, a rabbit hunter discovered human remains in the St. John Road area. According to the Magee Courier, the remains were found Friday morning.

Sheriff Paul Mullins said he called for assistance from the Mississippi State Crime Lab and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The skeletal remains were taken to the crime lab for examination.

The identity of the person has not been confirmed. The sheriff’s department and other agencies are investigating the incident.