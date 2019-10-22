Race for AG and Commerce Commissioner: (D) Rickey Cole and (R) Andy Gipson

The race for Mississippi’s Agriculture and Commerce commissioner is set.

Rickey Cole who is a Democrat is facing Republican appointed commissioner Andy Gipson.

The two will make their case for voters Saturday on Mississippi Insight after the 10pm newscast.

I am running for Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce to serve as your voice for Homegrown Food in Mississippi. Think of me as the Commissioner of Food. Let us grow a healthier and wealthier Mississippi together as we make our food Safe, Local and Abundant. – Rickey L. Cole

“Agriculture is Mississippi’s number one industry. As your Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, my mission is to continue sowing the seeds of opportunity in the areas of workforce development, expansion of trade opportunities, and investment here locally in Mississippi’s agricultural industry. I am working hard every day to grow Mississippi’s agricultural economy, at the same time as investing valuable time and resources in developing the next generation of Mississippi’s future agricultural leaders. Working together, we will make sure the future of Mississippi agriculture will remain strong.” – Andy Gipson

Election day is November 5th.