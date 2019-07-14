Rain Stops No Show: De’Lance Turner Football Clinic is a success

Baltimore Ravens’ De’Lance Turner is back on his home turf inspiring the next generation of atheletes at his football clinic.

Many people were worried about the rain but let’s just say the rain did not stop a thing because the rain did not show.

The De’Lance Turner Football Clinic went according to plan, allowing kids to have the best experience possible.

Perry County’s biggest star clinic was a success. Turner, Alcorn athletes, and other locals showed youngins different drills and tactics about the game of football.

The pro baller gave the kids free merchandise and topped everything off by signing an item with his autograph.

Lunch was also provided for the young athletes.

De’Lance Turner is scheduled to meet with WJTV’s DeAngelo Marquise for an exclusive interview to talk about the camp, the importance of giving back, being a role model, Alcorn, being sidelined due to injury, his future and more.

Stay tuned!