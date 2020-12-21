Rainbow trout stocked at Lake Lamar Bruce

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) stocked 700 rainbow trout into the fishing pond at Lake Lamar Bruce near Saltillo on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to MDWFP Fisheries Biologist Dustin Rodgers, “Rainbow trout have been popular with anglers of all ages, and provide a unique angling opportunity in Mississippi.” This is a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing as well as catch some nice fish during the winter. “Anglers have had success catching the trout on inline spinners and crappie grubs the past three years. The trout will even bite a hook baited with corn kernels. As a cold water species, they will bite readily in the winter months.”

Anglers can harvest up to three trout per person per day with no size restrictions. They must have a valid fishing license and a state lake daily or annual fishing permit to fish in the pond.

The fish were provided by the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery and stocked by MDWFP personnel from the North Mississippi Fish Hatchery in Enid.

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2200. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.

LATEST STORIES: