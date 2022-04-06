BYRAM, Miss (WJTV) – A grand opening celebration for the new Raising Canes in Byram was held Tuesday, April 5.

This is now the fourth Raising Canes location in the Jackson-metro area.

Many local residents of Byram are thrilled about the new Raising Canes in Byram making it convenient for them to get the famous chicken tenders and their signature sauce.

“We are so excited to have the Byram location of Raising Canes”, said Keji Wells, Byram resident. “It was so exciting to get one right here in our town so we don’t have to drive so far.”

There was also a special appearance by Terry High School’s Band and cheerleading team.

Amber Herring, area leader of Marketing and crew members are excited about serving local residents as they are eager about hosting more events throughout the week.

“We are so excited about the new grand opening in Byram. We are just really happy to be in this community,” said Herring.

To help celebrate the grand opening, customers have the opportunity to enter in a ‘Win free canes for a year’ drawing along with receiving free goodies with their meal.

Their will be a special performance by the Sonic Boom of the South on Friday, April 8 at 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.