Rallies planned in Jackson after death of George Floyd

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As protests continue after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Mississippians are working to bring awareness to state and local leaders about police brutality.

The No Free Kill in Mississippi rally is Friday, June 5, at 12 p.m. The protest is in response to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropping charges against former police officer Canyon Boykin for the shooting death of Ricky Ball in Columbus.

The march will be led by several community organizations including Mississippi’s Poor People Campaign, One Voice, Black With No Chaser and more.

Black Lives Matter Mississippi will hold a student led march starting at the Governor’s Mansion Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m.

The peaceful protest is to demand change and speak against injustices happening within Mississippi.

