Rally to oppose proposed Madison County landfill

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Local community members, elected officials and organizations will rally on Thursday, December 5, to oppose a proposed landfill in Madison County. Attendees will include Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.

The opponents are against another landfill site because there are already two landfills in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is set to meet and approve the proposal to build a third waste dump on December 10.

In October, the City of Ridgeland filed to annex more than 3,000 acres of land. The land would include the site of the proposed landfill.

The rally will be at Rocky Hill Baptist Church in Ridgeland. It starts at 10:30 a.m.