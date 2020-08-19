Rankin Chancery and Justice Courts move to new courthouse

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Rankin Chancery Court and Justice Court moved into the new state-of-the-art Rankin County Courthouse at 201 North Street in Brandon.
Rankin County officials hope the building’s public accommodations combined with its technology and security features will make it a model for future courthouse construction in the state.
“The building has everything we need and more. I hope that other counties when they are contemplating constructing a new courthouse for trial judges will come look at this courthouse. I think it serves as a model of how to make an efficient, safe, secure courthouse,” said Rankin County Chancellor Haydn Roberts.
