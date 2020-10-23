Rankin County attorney disbarred due to meth possession

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court announced a Rankin County attorney has been disbarred for possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested in 2017.

According to prosecutors, Jeffrey Dixon Knight pled guilty in the Circuit Court of Rankin County to possession of more than two grams but less than ten grams of methamphetamine. The trial court sentenced Knight to serve a term of five years on probation under the supervision of the Mississippi

Department of Corrections.

Following his sentencing, Knight was disbarred from the practice of law in the state. His name was removed from the rolls of the Mississippi Bar.

