Rankin County crash under investigation after man dies from injuries

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A man has died from his injuries following a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Rankin County.

The crash happened just after 8:10 p.m. on Highway 80 near old Highway 49.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jackson Thompson was traveling westbound on Highway 80 near the intersection of old Highway 49.

Thompson was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla when he collided with Charles Banks, who was walking on Highway 80.

No charges are being filed at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation.

