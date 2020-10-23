Rankin County deputies arrest man for possessing 11 pounds of cocaine

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man after finding more than 11 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to investigators, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford SUV on I-20 for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, German Campos-Vasquez, the deputy learned he possed a marijuana vape pen.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy find the cocaine in a hidden compartment. Campos-Vasquez was arrested for trafficking. He was booked into the Rankin County Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.

Investigators said the street value of the cocaine is estimated at $200,000.

