Rankin County deputies searching for narcotics suspect

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are working to find a suspect accused of delivering narcotics.

On Thursday, March 4, investigators were conducting a controlled delivery of narcotics in the Cedar Ridge subdivision in Pearl. They were able to secure the narcotics, but the suspect, 29-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez Avina, ran away. Deputies said Avina is not a danger to the public.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online at www.P3tips.com. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the case would be eligible for a $2,500 reward.