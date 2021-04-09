Rankin County EOC advises preparation ahead of severe weather

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With potential severe weather in the forecast, Rankin County officials are preparing for what’s to come.

Rankin County Emergency Operations Director Mike Word said it’s important to stay alert and stay ready because dodging a bullet may not be the case for this weather in comparison to the previous time.

“A lot of times when that happens, people say that you were crying wolf, but we’re really not. We’re giving you the most accurate information that we have at this point in time. It is the weather. Things change, but don’t let your guard down because when you do, that’s when really bad things happen,” said Word.

Once a tornado watch from the National Weather Service is issued, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said it will open up the safe room on Marquette Road.

