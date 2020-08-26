Rankin County EOC and businesses prepare for storms

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — As of Wednesday, Rankin County can expect marginal risk from this week’s storms but Mike Word, Rank County EOC Director said they’re “not gonna rest on that.”

Rankin EOC and EMA said they’ll be monitoring the NWS closely. They said they are most concerned about the chance of tornadoes, not Laura.

“All of our high water trucks here in Rankin County have been prepared,” Word said. “We’ve got our two that we use here at the EOC all the time. The guys were out working on those this morning just to make sure that they’re full of fuel, tires are ready to go, batteries charged lights are on.”

“The Rankin County safe room will be opened if there is a tornado watch for our area, just like it always has been in the past,” said Brian Grantham, Rankin County EMS coordinator.

One of the typical problem areas in Rankin County is on Highway 80 in Pearl. That’s where we find Capital Pawn gearing up.

One thing that Capital Pawn always makes sure to take care of before a storm is taking things like TVs and other electronics off the floor. These can be damaged and not sellable.

“We put sand bags, by the door,” general manager Dustin Manning said. “When it does flood–I know our parking lot for sure does–those cars start diriving by and pushing water toward us. Those sandbags can potentially stop some of that water from coming in.”



Manning said that these precautions are based on mistakes that they’ve made in the past during other times of severe weather.

“It was horrible when everything did get damaged,” Manning said. “We lost a lot a lot of inventory.”



If these tornadoes do come through, Manning sad his staff will be ready.

