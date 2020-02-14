Rankin County EOC encourages neighbors to make preparations for flooding

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County Emergency Management is encouraging neighbors to make preparations ahead of the major flooding from the Pearl River. The river is expected to crest at 38 feet in Jackson on Sunday.

EOC Mike Word said neighbors who live close to the river should make preparations to seek shelter elsewhere. Right now, no shelter is open in Rankin County. Neighbors are encouraged to stay with friends and family or at a hotel that’s in a safe area.

Word said the emergency management office has 13 high water vehicles, 13 boats, four buses from the Rankin County School District, and 500 to 600 firefighters and law enforcement officers on standby to respond to the flooding. Sandbags are also available for pickup at several locations in Rankin County.

The Rankin County EOC has more safety information on its website and social media pages:

