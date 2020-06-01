Rankin County Girl Scout troops make adjustments around COVID-19

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A big part of the Girl Scout experience includes bonding in person.

But Zoom has proven to be an effective and maybe even vital tool for them during the pandemic.

Though one troop leader, April Williams, in Rankin County said that while Zoom has been great, it’s not just not the same as the real thing.

“My girls really miss each other,” Williams said. “When I have the Zoom meetings, sometimes, at the end of the meeting I’ll be like ‘OK I’ll just leave the zoom up for a little while’ they’ll be up for a while and you can see them chat back forth to each other and so I think that they will be really excited to be back together.”

One thing that’s always been sacred to all Mississippi troops is their summer sleepaway camp, which is traditionally held in person, but this year it will be virtual.

“They’re going to send you all of the supplies that you need for your crafts activities to do,” Williams said. “You’ll get a box it’s kind of like camp in a box and you’ll get to do it at home.”

Williams’ troop put a lot of energy for two years into raising money for a field trip to NASA in Huntsville, Alabama. It has been postponed to the fall, but Williams says the wait will just make it that much more special.

“My girls are pumped for it,” Williams explained. “We’ve worked really hard and basically raised all the money to send all of my girls to space camp.”

Williams said that in the end, Rankin County Girl Scout troops will come back stronger than ever.