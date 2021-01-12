Rankin County Girl Scout troops prepare for cookie season

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Girl Scout troops across the country will be making Lemonups out of lemons this year as they take to new methods of selling cookies.

April Williams/Rankin County Girl Scouts: “We have something called ‘digital cookie'” April Williams, a troop leader explained. “It is our online cookie sales so the girls can choose to use those and share them on social media.”

While it’s expected to be an effective system, it’s just not the same for the troops.

Tameika Bennett and her daughters Bre and Jaida said that they’ll miss boothing tables around town.

“That’s usually when we get to kind of let our hair down and get to know each other,” Tameika said. “It’s not a meeting it’s fun.”

Selling cookies is a skill that the troop leaders impart onto their girls. Scouts learn people and financial skills.

“They’ve been trying to save some from every cookie season to go swim with the dolphins,” Laken Suddieth, another troop leader said. ” Now with the corona restrictions, I don’t think they’ll be able to do that.”

They say the thing they say they’ll miss the most is knocking on doors.

“Annoying people! That was my favorite part!” Samantha Suddieth, Laken’s daughter said.

The girls and leaders said that they will make the most out of this year’s season, and make next year’s season extra special.

