Rankin County home destroyed by fire

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters in Rankin County responded to a house fire on Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on Bernice Lane off of Monterey Road.

According to the Rankin County EOC, the homeowner was washing clothes in a detached washroom when she noticed smoke coming out of the door. The fire extended to the home, which is now a total loss.

Monterey, Florence, and Richland Fire Departments responded with assistance from Rankin County Emergency Operations. No injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Rankin County EOC

Courtesy: Rankin County EOC

