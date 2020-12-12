Rankin County hunter found hanging upside down in tree stand

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Rankin County helped save a hunter, who was found hanging upside down in a tree stand on Friday. They received a call about the hunter around 1:00 p.m.

According to the Rankin County EOC, the hunter was located about a mile and a half into the woods just off of North Star Road by his brother, who called 911. He was hanging 18-20 feet in the air, and his foot straps were the only thing holding him in.

Officials said the hunter was upside down for about an hour. They used another climbing stand to reach him.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. The EOC said the hunter did not have a safety harness and was lucky to be alive.

