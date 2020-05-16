Rankin County K-9 deputy injured after chasing suspect fleeing from vehicle

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A Rankin County K-9 deputy was injured in a pursuit to catch suspect, Lee Anthony Corentin after he exited his car during a chase and fled on foot.

Rankin County K-9 Deputy Tony Shack and his partner ‘Voodoo” were working a criminal interdiction detail when he attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 20 on a Nissan Altima bearing Florida license plates for a traffic violation.

According to Rankin Co. Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the suspect evaded the stop and began to actively flee the deputy in the vehicle.

Deputy Shack pursued the vehicle through Rankin County and into Scott County where he was assisted by other local agencies.

Corentin exited the interstate near Lake, struck Deputy Shack’s vehicle and then got back on Interstate 20 westbound. Corentine continued westbound back into Scott County.

Rankin County Deputies were able to deploy stop sticks just west of the City of Forest. The spikes disabled a front tire on the vehicle and slowed the suspect down.

Corentin then crossed the median in his vehicle and entered the eastbound side of the interstate in oncoming traffic before driving off the shoulder and down in to a ditch. He then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputy Shack followed the suspect across the median and stopped on the shoulder of the east bound lane.

Before Deputy Shack was able to release his K-9 to catch Corentin, an oncoming vehicle struck Deputy Shacks vehicle. Deputy Shack sustained numerous injuries and was transported to UMMC in Jackson.

Authorities say K-9 Deputy “Voodoo” was shaken up by the incident and was immediately cared for by other Rankin County K-9 Officers. “Voodoo” is currently recovering at a sheriff’s office facility and is being monitored by deputies.

Deputy Shack and K-9 Deputy “Voodoo”

Suspect Lee Anthony Corentin

Deputies from Scott and Rankin County and the City of Forest were able to quickly apprehend the suspect in a wooded area nearby. Lee Anthony Corentine was transported to the Rankin County Jail and was booked on the charges of Felony Fleeing and Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.

Officials ask community members to pray for a speedy recovery for Deputy Shack and comfort for “Voodoo” while he is separated from his handler.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded in force and is investigating the accident.