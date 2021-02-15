Rankin County neighbors shop for essential items amid ice storm

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In Rankin County, many neighbors chose to get out on the roads on Monday during the winter weather. Those who were out said they were only out to get essential items.

Kroger on Crossgates Boulevard was one of the few places still open. People were coming in and out to get last minute items before the store closed at 6:00 p.m. Many said they didn’t expect the conditions to be as bad as they were.

“No. Not like this. They always say it’s going to happen, but it doesn’t. So this is a surprise, but a good one,” said one shopper.

Families who didn’t get out on the roads took a moment to play outside.

“If you come outside, you have to wear some boots and everything, because it’s cold,” said one neighbor.