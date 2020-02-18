Rankin County responds to flood emergency

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County First responders went into action when the Pearl River started to flood. The Rankin County Emergency Operations Center established sand bag fill locations on the north and south end of the county as well as in Brandon. Tens of thousands of bags were made available to any citizen that felt they would be effected by high water.

Authorities setup a command post at ChristWay Church on Old Fannin Road. The county’s ambulance service provider, Pafford, brought in additional ambulances with full crews having them stage at the command post along with Reservoir Fire.

EOC Director Mike Word also contacted the American Red Cross. A Red Cross representative from Long Beach Mississippi drove up to the staging area where he was briefed. The Red Cross then went to the Rankin County Safe Room to evaluate it for use as an overnight shelter. It was determined based on Red Cross requirements, the building would be suitable for an overnight shelter, but could also be used for an emergency holding location until a proper shelter could be located.

There were numerous high water vehicles, rescue boats, and other disaster response equipment at the staging location. A group of citizens, dubbed the “Rankin Navy”, organized and brought approximately twenty personal boats to the staging are to be used for potential rescues.

The command post was open and manned around the clock until mid-morning Monday after the river crest had been lowered to 37.5’. After the threat of major flooding to any structures in the unincorporated areas on the north end of the county was over, the command post was taken down and numerous assets were relocated to the south end of the county until the flood waters have passed through the county.

