Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Rankin County schools to continue meal pick-ups, adds locations

News
Posted: / Updated:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Rankin County School District will continue serving drive through grab-and-go meals on Monday and Wednesday during school closure starting Monday, April 6, 2020.

Monday’s meal will contain two breakfast items, and two lunches. Wednesday’s meal will contain three breakfast items and three lunches. All children 18 and under are eligible to eat free. Children do not have to be a Rankin County School District student. No ID is required Per Federal regulations, children must be present to claim their meal.

Families will not need to enter the school building for pick-up. Families will be able to drive through to pick up meals. Meals will be sold to adults for $3.50.

In an effort to prevent the spread of germs, money will not exchange hands, so exact change is required.

PICK UP LOCATIONSDAYS OF THE WEEKHOURS
Highland Bluff Elementary
5970 Highway 25
Brandon, MS 39047 		Monday (2 Meals) Wednesday (3 Meals)10:30- 12:30
McLaurin Elementary
2693 Star Road
Florence, MS 39073		Monday (2 Meals) Wednesday (3 Meals)10:30- 12:30
Rouse Elementary
151 Boyce-Thompson Drive
Brandon, MS 39042 		Monday (2 Meals) Wednesday (3 Meals) 10:30- 12:30
Puckett Elementary
6382 Highway 18
Puckett, MS 39151 		Monday (2 Meals) Wednesday (3 Meals) 10:30- 12:30
Pelahatchie Elementary
213-B Brooks Street
Pelahatchie, MS 39145 		Monday (2 Meals) Wednesday (3 Meals) 10:30- 12:30
Pisgah Elementary
125 Tori Bowie Lane
Brandon, MS 39047 		Monday (2 Meals) Wednesday (3 Meals) 10:30- 12:30
Richland Upper Elementary
175 Wilson Drive
Richland, MS 39218 		Monday (2 Meals) Wednesday (3 Meals) 10:30- 12:30

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories