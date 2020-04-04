Rankin County schools to continue meal pick-ups, adds locations

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Rankin County School District will continue serving drive through grab-and-go meals on Monday and Wednesday during school closure starting Monday, April 6, 2020.

Monday’s meal will contain two breakfast items, and two lunches. Wednesday’s meal will contain three breakfast items and three lunches. All children 18 and under are eligible to eat free. Children do not have to be a Rankin County School District student. No ID is required Per Federal regulations, children must be present to claim their meal.

Families will not need to enter the school building for pick-up. Families will be able to drive through to pick up meals. Meals will be sold to adults for $3.50.

In an effort to prevent the spread of germs, money will not exchange hands, so exact change is required.