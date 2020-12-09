Rankin County Schools to dismiss early on Wednesdays starting January 2021

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Rankin County School District, every Wednesday (beginning January 6, 2021) through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year will be a reduced day for students. Leaders said students will dismiss early in order to give teachers additional time to plan instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Early Dismissal Wednesdays will begin on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 and extend through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
  • The start time on each RCSD school campus will not change. However, the dismissal time on Wednesdays will be changed to allow for teachers to plan.
  • Early dismissal Wednesdays will meet the Mississippi Department of Education minimum instructional minute requirement.
  • Lunches will be served on early dismissal Wednesdays.
  • Frontiers will be available for registered students on early dismissal Wednesdays for an additional $12 a month.
  • Early dismissal Wednesdays will give additional time for school custodians to perform enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures in common areas, restrooms, and classrooms which are usually populated by students during the regular school day.
SchoolDoors OpenTardy BellDismissal Begins
Rouse Elem6:55 AM7:30 AM12:10 PM
Stonebridge Elem6:55 AM7:35 AM12:25 PM
Brandon Elem6:55 AM7:30 AM12:30 PM
Brandon Middle7:15 AM8:00 AM1:40 PM
Brandon High7:40 AM8:10 AM1:44 PM
Steen’s Creek7:05 AM7:35 AM12:35 PM
Florence Elem7:05 AM7:35 AM12:35 PM
Florence Middle7:20 AM7:50 AM1:30 PM
Florence High7:30 AM8:00 AM1:45 PM
McLaurin Elem7:00 AM7:45 AM12:30 PM
McLaurin High7:00 AM7:30 AM12:45 PM
Flowood Elem7:00 AM7:30 AM12:30 PM
Highland Bluff Elem7:00 AM7:30 AM12:30 PM
NWR Elem7:00 AM7:30 AM12:30 PM
Northshore Elem7:00 AM7:30 AM12:30 PM
Oakdale Elem7:00 AM7:30 AM12:30 PM
NWR Middle7:30 AM8:00 AM1:40 PM
NWR High7:30 AM8:52 AM1:55 PM
Pelahatchie Elem7:30 AM8:05 AM1:10 PM
Pelahatchie High7:15 AM8:00 AM1:17 PM
Pisgah Elem7:00 AM7:30 AM12:40 PM
Pisgah High7:00 AM7:31 AM12:55 PM
Puckett Elem7:00 AM7:30 AM1:10 PM
Puckett High7:15 AM7:35 AM1:05 PM
Richland Elem7:00 AM7:30 AM12:20 PM
Richland Upper Elem7:05 AM7:30 AM12:45 PM
Richland High7:15 AM7:50 AM1:25 PM
The Learning Center7:30 AM8:00 AM1:50 PM

