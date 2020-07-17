Rankin County Schools to offer two options for upcoming school year

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County School District released its plan for the 2020-21 school year. According to the district’s plan, the school year will begin on August 10, 2020, with the enhanced traditional scenario and with a second option for distance learning.

OPTION 1: ENHANCED TRADITIONAL

Pre-Kindergarten through 12th Grade students will attend school in a traditional model everyday with as much social distancing as practical, enhanced hygiene/disinfection protocols, and scheduling modifications as determined by state and local officials and/or Governor’s Executive Order.

OPTION 2: CHOICE

Distance Learning (Only for Kindergarten-12th Grade) for those parents who are concerned about face-to-face instruction for their student due to COVID-19. Students who enroll under the CHOICE option will not qualify to participate in athletics/extracurricular activities because they are working full time off campus.

