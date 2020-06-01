Rankin County Sheriff: Man killed after trying to attack another with machete

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said one man died after a disturbance on West Mountain Creek Road in the Florence area on Sunday, May 31.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, they learned one person had been shot. When they arrived, they secured the scene and discovered the victim, 43-year-old Israel Lee Hodges, had died. The alleged shooter was still at the scene.

Deputies determined there was a disturbance that occurred between Hodges and his wife. The shooter attempted to break up the disturbance before leaving.

When they arrived at the scene, witnesses said that Hodges pulled out a machete and charged at the shooter from behind while making threats. Witnesses said the shooter turned and fired his pistol, shooting Hodges in the torso.

The shooter then placed the weapon down and waited on deputies to arrive. Sheriff Bailey said the shooter cooperated in the investigation.

At this time, no arrest has been made. The case will be presented to a Rankin County Grand Jury by Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.