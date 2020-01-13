Rankin County Sheriff’s K9 tracks down house burglar

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house burglary on Friday, January 10, 2020. The incident happened at a home on Gable Holcomb Road near Puckett.

Investigators said a witness reported seeing a young man break into a neighbor’s home. The witness attempted to detain the suspect, but the suspect ran away.

Rankin County Deputies responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. Corporal Tony Shack and his K9 partner “Voodoo” arrived at the scene and started searching for the supsect.

Shack and “Voodoo” tracked the suspect on foot for over a mile to a home on Highway 13 North of Puckett. When they neared the home, investigators said they witness the suspect get into a car and leave.

Deputy Chance White, who was working the perimeter of the manhunt, was able to stop the vehicle and detain the suspect. The male passenger of the car was identified as the house burglary suspect.

During the investigation, deputies found the suspect also committed an auto burglary, where a rifle was stolen. The rifle was recovered along with the property from the house burglary.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male and was taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.