Rankin County Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Sue Townsend, Superintendent of Rankin County School District, has tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to the spokesperson for the district.

Public Relations Manager Sharon Patrick said Townsend is following the directions of medical professionals and is in isolation at her home. Her isolation will end on Saturday. All precautions were taken including contact tracing and deep cleaning of offices.

Dr. Townsend is doing well and was able to participate in Wednesday’s board meeting virtually.