Rankin County Tax Collector’s drive-thru, curbside service back open

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Tax Collector’s Office will reopen its drive-thru in Brandon and Richland.

Customers should anticipate long lines and lengthy wait times. To help ease the congestion, staff at the Brandon office will be conducting curbside service.

According to the Rankin Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert, the Flowood office will remain closed. Customers who intend to pay with a debit or credit card are encouraged to use the online system to renew their car tags and pay real property tax, personal property tax, mobile home tax, and solid waste bills.

At the request of the Tax Collector, the fee for online transactions has been temporarily reduced to 2.5% by the processing company.

The Brandon office will return to full staffing, and the Richland office will staff the drive-thru only. There will not be curbside service at the Richland office.

Anyone with questions may call the Brandon office at 601-825-1467.