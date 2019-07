Rankin County deputies stopped a car with more than fifty pounds of meth inside on I-20 Wednesday evening.

The driver of the Dodge car was stopped for a traffic violation and asked if they could search the vehicle.

A box of meth was found with an average street value of $800,000.

Raymundo Paez

Laura Cantu

Raymundo Paez Jr. and Laura Cantu are under arrest for aggravated trafficking charges and are awaiting an initial appearance.