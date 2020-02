BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Country band Rascal Flatts will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday, August 21, 2020, with special guest Chase Rice and Rachel Wammack.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.