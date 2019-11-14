Raymond Elementary Gets a Visit from Storm Team 12

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ms. Pickett’s fourth grade science students at Raymond Elementary got a visit from Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier on Thursday morning. The students are in the middle of their weather unit, learning about clouds, thunderstorms, and forecasting the weather.

Meteorologist Jacob Lanier and Ms. Pickett’s 4th grade science students at Raymond Elementary.

Jacob helped the students make a weather forecast for the weekend and showing them how to be safe during Mississippi severe weather. Thank you to Raymond Elementary for having Storm Team 12 visit!

If you would like a Jacob, or another member from Storm Team 12 to visit your classroom, just send them an email at jlanier@wjtv.com.