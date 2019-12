RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Raymond will celebrate the holidays with Christmas on the Square.

The event will happen on Saturday, December 7, 2019. It’s being hosted by the Raymond Chamber of Commerce.

There will be craft vendors, music and a tree lighting ceremony. Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance.

Christmas on the Square will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

