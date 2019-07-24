Reaction to GOP Debate: ‘I think there’s a clear difference in Tate Reeves and Bill Waller and even Robert Foster’

One day after the only debate featuring all three Republican candidates for Mississippi governor all three campaigns feel they made the case to voters

But will it change things with less than two weeks until primary day?

The debate at the WJTV 12 studios was the first time Lt. Governor Tate Reeves, Rep. Robert Foster and Ret. Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. stood side by side debating issues

Each candidate tried to separate themselves from the rest.

According to Republican Mississippi based political strategists Austin Barbour they each had a strategic plan going into the statewide debate.



“Tate Reeves’ strategy was very clear , get through the night, remind people of the successful record that he’s had as lieutenant governor on issues like education,” He said.

“For Bill Waller he needed to come across as a candidate who is an alternative to Tate Reeves,” he said. “Obviously Reeves is a front runner in this race– Bill Waller needed to try to show voters that I’m knowledgeable of these policy issues .

“Robert Foster has gotten some attention lately, has gotten a lot of national attention lately but still he is extremely unknown through most voters in the state,” Barbour said. “So this was a big opportunity for him to come to voters and say this is who I am.”

The candidates debated key issues ranging from medical marijuana, budget, infrastructure, healthcare and education.

Each worked to separate themselves on those key topics.



“I think there’s a clear difference in Tate Reeves and Bill Waller and even Robert Foster to some of these degrees and I think Tate Reeves from sort of an ideological standpoint is on the conservative side,” he said. “Bill Waller’s a little more on the moderate side and then Robert Foster is a guy who’s like look– I’ve got some new ideas and some things that I want to do .”

The primary election will be August 6th.

Candidates must get fifty percent plus one to avoid a runoff on august 27th.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves, Rep. Robert Foster and Ret. Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. will be in the same location next week at the Neshoba County Fair to offer a last minute pitch to voters.