Reaction to the New Magnolia Flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected the “New Magnolia Flag” to be included for a vote on the November ballot.

There has been a lot of reaction to the design. Some people are for it, while others are against it.

Tonya Vance, who submitted a design to be considered by the commission, said she’s on board with the “New Magnolia Flag.”

“I think it represents everything involved. Mississippi, the people. Personally, generally, I think it represents Mississippi as a whole,” she stated.

On July 1, 2020, Mississippi retired the state’s 1894 flag, which contained the Confederate battle emblem.The former Mississippi state flag contained the Confederate battle emblem.

Some people on social media said they wished they could have voted on the decision to take down the former flag or not.

If voters accept the design chosen by the commissioners, it will become the new Mississippi flag. If they reject it, the commission will find a new design to go on the ballot later.

