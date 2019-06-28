WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV/CBS)–In the Trump presidency, reactions are pouring in, after the Supreme Court issued rulings on two major cases with huge political implications.
The high court blocked the citizenship question from the 2020 census, for now, and it also declined to weigh in on party gerrymandering.
Reactions pour in on high court blocking citizenship question on census
