‘Real ID’ rule becomes real starting October 2020

Real ID card example given at press conference on November 19, 2019. (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The “Real ID” is a piece of identification that Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport will require travelers to use starting in late 2020.

If you show up with improper ID on that day… TSA will not let that fly.

Starting on October 1 of next year, all air travelers will be required to carry a “Real ID” in order to board their flight.

TSA officials like Sari Koshetz said this new adjustment will be vital to our safety.

“Real IDs have embedded security features,” Koshetz said. “They are important to Homeland Security. We want to know that who you are is who you say you are so that terrorists cannot game the system.”

All Mississippi drivers license issued since 2018 work as “Real IDs–” there’s a star in the upper right-hand corner.

In order to get access to a Real ID drivers’ license of your own, you will be required to bring in several pieces of official documentation to prove you are who you are, and that you live in the United States legally.

Lieutenant Colonel Ken K. Brown explained the requirements.

“Bring those documents with you,” Brown said. “Your social security card or some government official document with your social security number on it, birth certificate and like she said two proofs of residency.”

Koshetz explained that this new policy is for all travelers’ benefit, both for safety and for convenience.

“We do not want you to not go on your vacation because you failed to get your compliant ID,” Koshetz said.

The card does not cost any more than a regular driver’s license.