Real Men Wear Pink host fundraiser to raise breast cancer awareness

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – In order to bring awareness to breast cancer, the 9th Annual Pink Tata Fundraiser was held Tuesday night in Flowood.

Those who attended enjoyed free food, a silent auction and live music at Table 100. All proceeds from the event benefited the American Cancer Society.

Table 100’s signature Pink Tata cocktail was also available for purchase. Every Tata sold throughout 2020, a dollar will go to the cause.

The Pink Tata Martini is a drink to honor one of Table 100’s guests, Miss Sherri Hartfield, who passed away after a seven year battle with cancer.

